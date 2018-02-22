News roundup: Southern University finalizing medical marijuana contract … Small businesses invited to apply for Economic Gardening program … Foreign leaders courting US governors

Wrapping up: Southern University is finalizing its medical marijuana contract with Advanced Biomedics, the university has announced. The Lafayette company has been tapped to cultivate and produce medicinal marijuana for the university. Southern and LSU are the only two authorized producers of medical marijuana in the state. Southern announced its selection of Advanced Biomedics in September, but was unable to finalize the contract due to protest. Under the agreement, Southern’s AgCenter will receive more than $6 million over 5 years. Advanced Biomedics also will support research initiatives through the AgCenter’s Institute of Medicinal Plants.

Planting seeds: Small businesses can apply for the state’s Economic Gardening Initiative, a nationally acclaimed program that helps second-stage firms gain new markets in other states. Participants of the program are connected with a team of researchers that specialize in tools like geographic information system and digital marketing to identify specific growth opportunities. Eligible Louisiana businesses must have $600,000 to $50 million in annual revenue, and staffs of five to 100 employees. Get more information.

Another avenue: When Australian Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull arrives in Washington D.C. this week for consultations with President Donald Trump, he won’t be traveling solo. Turnbull is bringing the most senior Australian political and business delegation ever to visit the United States in a trip aimed at building stronger relationships with America’s governors. Turnbull isn’t the only foreign leaders seeking out U.S. governors. In the age of Trump, foreign leaders are courting governors in response to the president’s unpredictability and occasional lack of interest in the sort of global cooperation they’re seeking. Read more.