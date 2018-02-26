News roundup: South Carolina developer buys car wash on Siegen Lane … Lafayette Furniture Gallery gets construction permit for Baton Rouge store … EATEL begins expanding fiber-optic network to Denham Springs, Walker

Done deal: South Carolina commercial developer Stern & Stern has purchased the Siegen Lane Car Wash on Siegen Lane near Perkins Road. According to sales documents, the purchase price is listed as $100 and other goods and valuable consideration. The company, which focuses on development projects in the southern and the eastern United States, bought the property from Charles Elliot Wild and Margaret Ada Goldsby Wild of Prairieville.

Under renovation: Lafayette-based Louisiana Furniture Gallery has received a construction permit to add roughly 1,719 square feet to the retail store that formerly housed Stoma’s Furniture and Interiors on Perkins Road. The work is estimated to cost about $185,000. The store is closed for renovations and will reopen as the fourth location of Louisiana Furniture Gallery when the work is complete, joining locations in Lafayette, Memphis and Birmingham. A reopening date has yet to be set. Owner Simon Eid bought the Baton Rouge store from the Stoma family for $2.6 million late last year.

Growing network: EATEL has begun expanding its fiber-optic network routes into Denham Springs and Walker. Once the work is complete, the network will extend more than 17 miles, mostly in commercial areas. The network can deliver data speeds of up to 10 gigabits per second, and is more resilient to weather events and outages. EATEL plans to grow the network by connecting businesses to fiber upon request.