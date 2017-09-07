News roundup: Sonny’s BBQ-Baton Rouge reopening more than a year after flood … Survey: Americans are losing faith in the college degree … Amazon searches for second home

Back at it: Sonny’s BBQ will reopen at its original location on Florida Boulevard between Flannery Road and South Sherwood Forest Boulevard on Monday, Sept. 18. The restaurant flooded in August 2016 and has been completely remodeled. It now features LED lighting, an open floor plan and chairs made of recycled Coke bottles, a news release says. Sonny’s also features elements from its original design, such as the 1978 walk-up window, original brick chimney and Southern Pride smoker—all of which survived the flood. The location spans more than 4,000 square feet of space, can seat up to 124 guests and has a new centralized bar and dining benches and outside tables. Sonny’s BBQ has been located on Florida Boulevard since 1978.

Losing faith: Americans increasingly are becoming skeptical about the value of a college degree, a new Wall Street Journal/NBC News poll shows. The survey of 1,200 people, conducted Aug. 5-9, found that a slim majority—49%—believes earning a four-year degree will lead to a good job and higher lifetime earnings. Another 47% believe it won’t. That margin has narrowed from 13 points when the same question was asked four years ago, with majorities of young adults, men and rural residents saying college degrees aren’t worth the cost. The findings reflect an increased public skepticism in higher education and have political implications for universities under pressure to rein in their costs after decades of tuition increases. Read more from The Wall Street Journal. A subscription may be required.

Prime real estate: Seattle-based Amazon is searching for a second home. The company plans to spend more than $5 billion to build another North American headquarters that would house as many as 50,000 employees. Today’s announcement highlights how fast Amazon is expanding and is certain to create a scramble among cities and states vying to make the shortlist. They have a little more than a month to apply through a special website. The company will make a final decision next year, but Amazon does have some preferences about its potential new location. The company wants to be near a major metro area with more than a million people, attract top talent and be within 45 minutes of an international airport, among other things. Read more from The Associated Press.