News roundup: Scalise returns to House floor … Edwards launches statewide donation drive for Puerto Rico … Louisiana sues drug makers for opioid epidemic

Back at it: Rep. Steve Scalise has returned to the House floor 15 weeks after being shot by a gunman who opened fire on a Republican baseball practice in Alexandria, Virginia, on June 14, The Washington Post reports. The House Majority Whip participated in a series of votes this morning and addressed his colleagues on the House floor. Today’s public appearance is his first since the shooting. Scalise will give his first interview since the shooting to 60 Minutes on Sunday. Read more from The Washington Post.

Helping hand: Louisiana has launched a statewide donation drive in an effort to get needed supplies to Hurricane Maria victims in Puerto Rico. Gov. John Bel Edwards announced the effort Wednesday after Puerto Rican officials said the island faces a humanitarian crisis without more direct assistance. The items sought are diapers, non-perishable baby formula, baby wipes, bottles and feminine care products. The items will be collected through Oct. 11. See a full list of collection sites. The Louisiana Army National Guard will handle collection and transportation of the items to Puerto Rico.

Going to court: Louisiana’s health department is suing more than a dozen pharmaceutical companies, accusing them of worsening opioid abuse in the state. The 57-page lawsuit, filed Wednesday in Baton Rouge district court, says the drug manufacturers used marketing tactics that misrepresent the dangers of long-term opioid usage. It accuses the companies of “an orchestrated campaign to flood Louisiana with highly-addictive and dangerous opioids” in an effort to boost their profits. The city of Baton Rouge also is mulling a lawsuit against the companies. Read more from The Associated Press.