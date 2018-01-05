News roundup: Saturday fundraiser held for East Baton Rouge Sheriff Deputy Nick Tullier … US Coast Guard responds to oil spill near near Gramercy … Tech’s biggest lobbying group prepares to sue over net neutrality

For a good cause: Party with a purpose at a fundraiser honoring East Baton Rouge Sheriff Deputy Nick Tullier. The event is from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. this Saturday at Cane Lane Distilling Co. on Saint Philip Street near the 13th Gate. Tullier was shot and injured during the 2016 ambush shooting of law enforcement officers. He is still recovering from his injuries. Tickets are $25 if purchased online and $30 at the door, with all proceeds going to Tullier and his family. Twenty percent of all drink proceeds also will be given to the family. Get more information.

Spilled: The U.S. Coast Guard in New Orleans has responded to an oil spill on the Mississippi River near Gramercy. The office received a report Thursday morning from the National Response Center of a discharge originating from Petroleum Fuel and Terminal Mt. Airy on the Mississippi River. The estimated discharge is 2,500 gallons. Initial reports indicated the spill happened during a transfer of oil from the facility to a barge. Read more.

Taking it court: The major trade group representing Facebook, Google, Netflix and dozens of other tech firms in Washington plans to sue the Federal Communications Commission over its decision to scrap net neutrality rules, The Washington Post reports. The Internet Association said it would be joining what will likely be a multi-pronged legal attack against the FCC’s rewritten rules. The new rules make it legal for Internet providers, such as AT&T, Verizon and Cox Communications, to speed up or slow down websites at will, as well as to block them outright. Read more.