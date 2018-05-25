News roundup: Salvation Army opens new location … Apple signs deal for self-driving cars with Volkswagen … Europeans lose access to US news sites after privacy policy rollout

Grand opening: A new Salvation Army Family store on Coursey Boulevard, between Home Depot and Dollar Tree, will open Wednesday, according to a company news release. The nearly 11,200 square foot store and donation center has been under construction since October 2017 and cost nearly $1 million to build.



Apple-mobile: After failing to land a deal with other automakers like BMW and Lexus for an electric self-driving car, Apple has signed a deal with Volkswagen to turn some of the company’s T6 Transporter vans into Apple’s self-driving shuttles for employees, The New York Times reports. Apple’s deal with Volkswagen and the failure of its talks with other automakers reflect the continuing travails and diminished scope of the company’s four-year-old car program, which suffered from repeated changes in direction that hurt morale and led to hundreds of departures from its peak team roster of more than 1,000 employees two years ago. Read the full story.



Newsless: A new European privacy law took effect today, causing several major U.S. news websites to suspend access across the region, The Wall Street Journal reports. Los Angeles Times, New York Daily News and other U.S. newspapers were among those that blocked readers in the European Union from accessing sites as they scrambled to comply with the sweeping regulation. The EU’s General Data Protection Regulation authorizes steep fines for companies that don’t comply with the new rules, aimed at giving Europe-based users more control over the data companies hold on them. As of Friday, firms that violate the EU’s privacy rules risk fines as high as 4% of their global revenue. News sites are expected to be back up in Europe within the next few days as companies race to relaunch while making sure they aren’t violating the new policy. Read the story.