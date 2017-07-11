News roundup: Sage Outpatient Services to open latest Baton Rouge location … CPEX policy paper explores structural elevation in flood-prone areas … New startup hopes you’ll break up with name-brand products

Opening soon: Sage Outpatient Services will host a grand opening ceremony for its new location at 8313 Picardy Ave. at 4 p.m. on Thursday, July 27. Sage Rehabilitation Hospital and Outpatient Services broke ground on the new $2 million outpatient facility, located near the Louisiana Spine and Pain Institute, in November. The 11,000-square-foot building includes a new large room for physical rehabilitation and 3,200-square-foot walking track. Sage Outpatient Services provides physical, occupational and speech therapy, and social work services in an outpatient and day neuro format. Sage Rehabilitation Hospital and Outpatient Services also has an inpatient facility at 8000 Summa Ave. and an outpatient facility at 5238 Dijon Drive.

Off the ground: The Center for Planning Excellence has released “Raise the Roof: Elevation of Structures in Flood-Prone Louisiana,” the second installment in its “Rising Above” policy series. The latest installment explores what local leaders can do to support the practice of elevating homes and businesses in ways that benefit the community as a whole. “Elevating homes and businesses isn’t just a retrofit-option in response to a flood disaster. It should be incentivized and encouraged for new construction to better respond to the current and future climate of Louisiana,” Jeannette Dubinin, CPEX director of Coastal Programs, says in a statement. Read more.

Going small: A new online retailer is betting it can get American shoppers to break up with big brands from Colgate to Heinz, The Wall Street Journal reports. Beginning today, San Francisco-based startup Brandless plans to start selling generic, health and environmentally conscious consumer staples like fluoride-free toothpaste and organic agave nectar. Everything will be priced at $3. The business model: Cut out supermarkets and traditional marketing, funneling that money instead toward making products that can compete with pricier, name brand counterparts. The 115 products available initially are generally more expensive than their big-brand rivals. Read more (subscription may be required).