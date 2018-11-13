News roundup: Runnels sophomore to perform at Carnegie Hall … Riceland Crawfish starts $3M expansion in Eunice … Struggling GE to sell roughly $4B stake in Baker Hughes

Talent on show: Evan Beoubay, a sophomore at Runnels High School, has been chosen to participate in the 2019 High School Honors Performance Series at Carnegie Hall, the school announced today. He will play the clarinet at the famous concert hall in New York on Feb. 10 as a member of the Honors Band. Beoubay is the sixth Runnels student to be selected for the Carnegie Hall program. His interest in playing the clarinet took off when he decided to take band as an elective in the fourth grade at Runnels.

Job gains: Riceland Crawfish President Dexter Guillory announced today the company will make a $3 million capital investment to expand its facility in Eunice. With the new investment, the company will retain 50 jobs and create 10 new direct jobs in Acadiana, according to Louisiana Economic Development. The terms of the company’s state financial incentive package were not released. The company’s investment consists of $2 million for a new 33,000 square-foot facility and $1 million for new equipment to process crawfish and alligator meat. Read the full announcement.



Bailing out: General Electric says it plans to sell up to 20% of its majority holding in oil services company Baker Hughes, providing around $4 billion in cash for the struggling conglomerate, The Wall Street Journal reports. GE will sell up to 101 million shares in a secondary offering to the market and Baker Hughes has agreed to repurchase about 65 million shares from its controlling shareholder. Based on Monday’s closing price of $23.64, the sales would raise roughly $4 billion for GE. Read the full story.