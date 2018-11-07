News roundup: Rouses Market opens in Arlington Marketplace … Get Started Louisiana Pitch Contest finale is a week away … Today is the last day to get registered for the Louisiana Smart Growth Summit

Grand opening: The latest Rouses Market in Baton Rouge has been in the works for more than a year and is finally opening tonight at the intersection of Burbank and Lee in the new Arlington Marketplace, the company announced today. This is the family-owned grocer’s 60th location.

Going for gold: A $10,000 prize package will be up for grabs at the Get Started Louisiana pitch competition, slated to take place on Nov. 15 as part of Baton Rouge Entrepreneurship Week. The top finalists include an automated sunscreen dispenser for public places, a food distribution company for residents who have limited access to food and a music platform to help artists. The event will take place at the Estuary at The Water Institute of the Gulf. Registration is still available online.

Last chance: Today is the last day to register online for the 2018 Louisiana Smart Growth Summit. Tickets are $225 for the full two-day conference or $175 for a single day, with discounts offered to students and professors. The conference will take place at the Shaw Center for the Arts on Nov. 13 and 14 and will focus on technology and data trends used in cities across the country. Click here for more information.