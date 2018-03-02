News roundup: Rev. Billy Graham laid to rest … Louisiana coastal coalition hosting education initiative in Baton Rouge … Houston-based Civeo Corp. pays $28M for Lake Charles property

Rest in peace: A 90-minute funeral service was held for the Rev. Billy Graham today in Charlotte, North Carolina, featuring rousing music and heartfelt words from his adult children. The noon service culminated more than a week of tributes to “America’s Pastor.” It commenced with the evangelist’s family bringing in his casket before an invitation-only crowd of about 2,000 that included President Donald Trump, Vice President Mike Pence and their wives. Graham died last week at age 99. Read more.

Shore to shore: The Coalition to Restore Coastal Louisiana is hosting a new educational initiative called “The 300” on Tuesday at the Center for Coastal and Deltaic Solutions in Baton Rouge. The initiative will give students access to the active coastal restoration sites and to the coastal practitioners working to protect and restore the state’s coastline. Twenty schools and one home-school group from 10 parishes are participating in the daylong event. The students also will visit the LSU Center for River Studies.

The big deal: Houston-based Civeo Corp., a provider of workforce housing to the natural resource industry, has acquired a 400-room facility on 40 acres near Lake Charles in a deal worth $28 million. The seller has not been disclosed. The facility is strategically positioned to support the planned construction of several petrochemical and LNG projects along the U.S. Gulf Coast. The facility is currently 90% occupied. Read more.