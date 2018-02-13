News roundup: Restore Louisiana Small Business Program application deadline is Feb. 28 … Louisiana photographer captures another side of Mardi Gras … Walmart trimming management ranks in bid to fend off Amazon

Extra help: The deadline to submit applications for the Restore Louisiana Small Business Program is Wednesday, Feb. 28, the Louisiana Office of Community Development says. The $43 million program offers interest-free, partially forgivable loans to businesses impacted by flooding in March and August 2016. To date, the program has funded about $11 million in loans. The interest-free loans, ranging from $10,000 to $150,000, can be used for working capital such as rent, mortgage, utilities, inventory, and movable equipment, among other things. Construction-related expenses are not eligible. Get more information.

Courir de Mardi Gras: If you’ve never witnessed or taken part in a Courir de Mardi Gras, Vice News offers you a first-hand look at the horse-back riding, chicken-chasing pre-Lent festivities of rural Acadiana in a new black and white photo series by Louisiana-born photographer Lucius A. Fontenot. Called Mémoire de la Boue, the series captures farmers, merchants, oil field workers, and nurses dressed in costumes as they sing, dance, and drink their way down a street while collecting ingredients for gumbo. Take a look.

Cutting back: Walmart is cutting some store management jobs as it works to keep labor costs low while investing in higher wages and e-commerce efforts to fend off Amazon, The Wall Street Journal reports. The retailer this week is eliminating two department manager positions in some of its 4,700 U.S. stores, including managers who oversee cellphone departments and online-grocery pickup areas. A spokesman declined to say how many positions are being eliminated with the change. Many of those workers affected will move into open positions at Walmart. Read more. A subscription may be required.