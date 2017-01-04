News roundup: Regions Bank branches reopen in Monticello, Denham Springs … Zehnder Communications buys New Orleans social media firm … Lasseigne’s American Grill closes

Restored: Regions Bank branches in Baton Rouge’s Monticello neighborhood and in Denham Springs have reopened after receiving extensive repairs of damage resulting from widespread flooding in August. The Monticello branch is located at 11880 Greenwell Springs Road, and the Denham Springs branch is located at 1509 S. Range Ave. According to a news release, Regions reconfigured the Denham Springs branch to introduce new features such as a Regions Video Banking ATM and upgraded safe deposit box security, among other changes. Regions established temporary facilities at the branch sites until the permanent facilities could be restored. The bank’s business has shifted back to the permanent facilities, the news release says.

Larger footprint: New Orleans-based Zehnder Communications, a full-service advertising agency with an office in Baton Rouge, has acquired New Orleans social media firm Proofhouse. Terms of the transaction, announced today, were not disclosed. Proofhouse was founded in 2011 and serves a broad base of social media clientele throughout the country, a news release explains. Henry Chassaignac, Zehnder Communications president, says the acquisition continues Zehnder’s “growth and commitment to providing mid- to large-sized clients with the most current social media strategy, content development and analytics.” Zehnder Communications offers services in strategic marketing, public relations, media placement, creative services, social media, interactive design and programming.

Out of business: Lasseigne’s American Grill, a restaurant near the corner of Perkins Road and Essen Lane that served Cajun and American food, closed permanently after Thanksgiving, according to a Facebook post written in late November. Citing “unfortunate circumstances,” the restaurant’s general manager, Karen Hayden, said it will not reopen. The restaurant had opened roughly 10 months prior to the announcement, according to the post. No details were provided about why the restaurant closed. The owners could not be reached before this evening’s publication. “It is with great sadness and a broken heart that I am announcing the closure of Lasseigne’s,” the post says. “Due to some unfortunate circumstances, we will not be reopening.” Philip Lasseigne and Dave and Karen Hayden acquired Frankie Marcello’s, a restaurant that served Italian, Creole and seafood, in 2014 and eventually turned it into Lasseigne’s after redoing the interior. The building’s address is 7520 Perkins Road, which formerly housed a Mexican restaurant and Calendar’s restaurant.