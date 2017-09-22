News roundup: Red snapper season possible, Louisiana officials say … Wal-Mart wants to stock your fridge even if you’re not home … Hurricane Maria brings drug manufacturing to a halt in Puerto Rico

Gone fishing: A red snapper season is possible in Louisiana since anglers caught less than the state’s self-imposed limit of just over 1 million pounds, officials say. Surveys show Louisiana anglers caught less than 937,000 pounds of red snapper in three-day weekends from July through Sept. 4, the Department of Wildlife and Fisheries says. That’s nearly 108,000 pounds below its limit. A news release Thursday says the Louisiana Wildlife and Fisheries Commission probably will consider Oct. 5 whether to reopen state waters for red snapper. Red snapper are still recovering from nearly disastrous overfishing. Read more from The Associated Press.

At your door: Wal-Mart is testing a new service that lets a delivery person walk into your home when you’re not there to drop off packages or put groceries in the fridge. The retailer says the service is for busy families that don’t have time to stop at a store. The Bentonville, Arkansas-based company is testing it with a small group of tech-savvy Walmart.com shoppers in California’s Silicon Valley who have internet-connected locks. The delivery person is given a one-time code to open the door. Walmart says customers will get an alert on their smartphones when someone enters. Read more from The Associated Press.

Halted: Puerto Rico’s pharmaceutical industry was brought to a halt after Hurricane Maria devastated the island, USA Today reports. Drug companies ranging from Eli Lilly to AstraZeneca rushed to assess damage and braced for the possibility of months of downtime. The catastrophic storm, which wiped out electricity for the entire island, raises the prospect of short-term drug shortages if the industry can’t quickly and temporarily shift manufacturing capacity off the U.S. territory. Many, if not all, of the nearly 50 pharmaceutical plants on the island are effectively idled. Read the full story.