News roundup: Port of South Louisiana to spend $9.5M on railroad for Dow St. Charles … National homebuilders association withdraws support for GOP tax plan … US regulators probing Ford Fusion steering wheel complaints

All aboard: The Port of South Louisiana has committed $9.5 million to build a railroad for Dow St. Charles that’s capable of handling 250 rail cars, The St. Charles Herald Guide reports. The port is providing the property and the railroad for the project. The project is in the engineering phase, says Port Executive Director Paul Aucoin. The port represents 54 miles of the Mississippi River and includes 33 crude oil pipelines and 159 natural pipelines. Read more.

Withdrawn: Another deep crack opened in the support for President Donald Trump and the Republicans’ tax-cutting plan today, as the National Association of Home Builders withdrew its support for the proposal. The powerful lobbying group in the housing industry objects to the removal of a low-income housing tax credit from the latest version of the plan. Its withdrawal adds to the threats against the legislation House Republicans will unveil on Wednesday. Read more.

Probing: U.S. regulators are investigating complaints that steering wheels can come loose or fall off in the Ford Fusion. A person in Georgia told the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration that a steering wheel fell into their lap in a 2015 Fusion when turning into a gas station on Sept. 23. The agency opened the probe after receiving three complaints about loose steering wheels. The probe revealed in documents posted Friday covers about 841,000 midsize sedans from the 2014 through 2016 model years. Ford says it’s cooperating with the investigation and that owners who have concerns should contact their local dealer. Read more.