News roundup: Port of South Louisiana sees increase in exports, domestic trade in 2017 … Panera wants federal crackdown on egg sandwiches at fast food chains … Trump planning to unveil infrastructure plan after State of the Union address

In and out: Exports and domestic trade at the Port of South Louisiana increased in 2017, rising 6% and 4.2%, respectively, according to new data released by port officials today. Exports were over 71.7 million short tons while domestic trade exceeded 160.1 million short tons. The port attributes the growth in export trade to commodities like grain, chemicals and fertilizers, coal and crude oil. Imports rose by 2%. The port handled 4.4% more cargo last year than in 2016.

Over easy: Panera Beard wants the federal government to crack down on the fluffy yellow “egg” patties served in breakfast sandwiches at many fast food chains, The Washington Post reports. The chain is petitioning the Food and Drug Administration to update its 40-year-old definition of “egg” to exclude most of the processed “egg” products that fast-food chains serve. Panera says that calling these products “eggs” confuses consumers and gives an unfair marketing boost to companies that pump their egg products with fillers and additives. Read more.

Coming soon: The Trump administration is preparing to unveil long-promised plans for roads, bridges and other infrastructure next month, but the plans will likely fall short of some of his ambitious goals. Trump told mayors this week he’ll unveil his plan after next week’s State of the Union address, adding that the plan could generate as much as $1.7 billion in infrastructure spending. The president is counting on state and local governments to come up with a significant share of the total. The federal government’s commitment would be about $200 billion over 10 years. Half the money would be used for grants for infrastructure projects. Read more.