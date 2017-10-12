News roundup: Permits granted for IDEA Public Schools $10.9M Baton Rouge campus … DOJ issues final warning to New Orleans for ‘sanctuary’ city policies … North Louisiana health system preparing to move on from long time executive

Going vertical: Construction is set to begin on IDEA Public Schools’ first Baton Rouge charter school. Permits have been pulled for construction of the roughly $10.9 million campus—called IDEA Cortana—at the intersection of of North Airway and Tom drives, northwest of Cortana Mall. The campus will include an elementary academy and secondary “college.” It will be roughly 73,000 square feet and two stories. IDEA Public Schools purchased the land for $1.4 million and broke ground last month.

Warned: The U.S. Department of Justice has given New Orleans and four other so-called sanctuary cities a final warning to turn over additional evidence that they are in compliance with federal immigration laws. The warning came in the form of a letter sent from U.S. Attorney General Jeff Session today, informing New Orleans officials that the city’s police department policies and practices regarding limited inquiries into the legal status of immigrants may violate federal law. The city has until Oct. 27 to submit documentation showing that it is in compliance with federal policies. Read the full letter.

Moving on: Willis-Knighton Health System, the largest hospital system in north Louisiana, is preparing to move on from Jim Elrod, its long-term chief executive, The USA Today Network reports. Elrod says the hospital will begin seeking his replacement as part of a succession plan that’s in the works. A nationwide search will be conducted for a new CEO. Last week, a group of Willis-Knighton doctors tried to pressure Elrod into resigning or being removed. The hospital system’s COO, Charles Daigle, resigned in the wake of the move. The timeline for finding Elrod’s replacement is undetermined, a spokesman says. Read more.