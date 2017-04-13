News roundup: Perkins Rowe named finalist for 2017 US Maxi Awards … Louisiana weekly rig tally declines by two … US drops ‘mother of all bombs’ on ISIS tunnel in Afghanistan

In the finals: Perkins Rowe has been named a finalist for the International Council of Shopping Centers’ U.S. MAXI Awards. The annual awards honor the retail real estate industry’s most innovative events, programs and technologies that add value to U.S. shopping centers and companies. This year’s program includes 10 categories recognizing all aspects of marketing, from traditional to emerging technologies. Perkins Rowe, a mixed-use development that’s home to Barnes & Noble, The Fresh Market and Cinemark, has been recognized in two categories: 1) Traditional, Cause-Related Marketing for its Relief At The Rowe event and 2) Digital/Social Media for its #ElfieRowe Holiday 2016 social media campaign.

Up and down: Louisiana lost two active oil and gas rigs this week, according to the latest tally of active rigs by Houston-based oilfield services company Baker Hughes. The state’s total current count is 58, down from 60 last week. Louisiana had 48 rigs around this time last year. Meanwhile, The Associated Press reports the national rig count rose this week by eight to 847. Baker Hughes says 683 rigs sought oil and 162 explored for natural gas. Two were listed as miscellaneous. A year ago, 440 rigs were active. The U.S. rig count peaked at 4,530 in 1981. It bottomed out last May at 404.

Bombed: U.S. forces in Afghanistan today struck an Islamic State tunnel complex in eastern Afghanistan with “the mother of all bombs,” the largest non-nuclear weapon ever used in combat by the U.S. military, Pentagon officials said. The Associated Press reports the bomb, known officially as a GBU-43B, or massive ordnance air blast weapon, unleashes 11 tons of explosives. The U.S. military headquarters in Kabul says in a statement that the bomb was dropped on a tunnel complex in Achin district of Nangarhar province, where the Afghan affiliate of the Islamic State group has been operating. The target was close to the Pakistani border. The U.S. estimates 600 to 800 IS fighters are present in Afghanistan, mostly in Nangarhar. Read more.

