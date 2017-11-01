News roundup: Pennington scientist receives lifetime achievement award … Early voting for Nov. 18 election begins Friday … Environmental justice groups planning march against Bayou Bridge pipeline

Top honors: Eric Ravussin, a scientist and researcher at Pennington Biomedical Research Center, is the 2017 Friends of Albert (Mickey) Stunkard Lifetime Achievement Award recipient. Ravussin received the award today during a ceremony at the 2017 Obesity Week Conference in Washington, D.C. The honor is given to those who’ve made a lifetime of contributions to the field of obesity in terms of scholarship, mentorship and education. Ravussin is an expert in the conduct of translational research in obesity and Type 2 diabetes. He has attracted $60 million in research grants to Pennington.

Go vote: Early voting for the Nov. 18 special municipal and state treasurer elections begins Friday and continues through Saturday, Nov. 11. The start of the early voting period was pushed up one day due to Veterans Day, which will be observed as a state holiday on Friday, Nov. 10, the Secretary of State’s Office says. Pushing up early voting accommodates voters so they don’t lose a day to cast ballots, Secretary of State Tom Schedler says in a statement. Eligible voters can cast ballots from 8:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily, excluding Sunday, Nov. 5, and Friday, Nov. 10.

In protest: Environmental justice groups are planning to march from the State Capital to Louisiana Department of Environmental Quality headquarters from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Friday to protest the proposed Bayou Bridge pipeline. The groups want DEQ to enforce existing permits and environmental protection rules for pipelines. The proposed 162-mile Bayou Bridge pipeline would stretch from Lake Charles through the Atchafalaya Basin to St. James Parish.