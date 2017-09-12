News roundup: Orgeron tapped to be new face of Raising Cane’s … Louisiana last in legal reform rankings … Bond sale to replenish Louisiana construction account

Out in front: LSU football coach Ed Orgeron has signed an agreement to represent Raising Cane’s Chicken Fingers in Louisiana, the chain announced today. As part of the agreement, Orgeron will be featured in Raising Cane’s TV and radio ads as well as on billboards and signage in restaurants throughout Louisiana. “We had a great partnership with Les Miles. He’s a true Caniac and we have a lot of respect for him and his commitment to this community. We are excited to continue that tradition with Coach O,” Raising Cane’s CEO Todd Graves says.

Legally dead last: Louisiana placed last in a new national ranking of states’ lawsuit climates, according to the U.S. Chamber Institute for Legal Reform. The state ranked 49th in the last two such surveys, conducted in 2015 and 2012. This year, Louisiana placed last in three of the survey’s 10 categories: Judges’ competence and impartiality, fairness of its juries and the quality of its appeals process. The Harris Poll conducted the survey of 1,300 people online and by telephone between March 31 and June 27.

Replenishing: Louisiana is borrowing $341 million to refill the account that pays for state-financed construction work. The Bond Commission, which oversees construction spending, approved the general obligation bond sale today. Without an influx of cash, Louisiana was expected to soon start running out of money for items in the state construction budget like building repairs, economic development projects, roadwork and lawmakers’ local projects. But a cash crunch for construction work could loom next year because of the state’s ongoing financial troubles. Read more from The Associated Press.