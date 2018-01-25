News roundup: Oprah is not running for president … After criticism, Apple gives owners of older iPhones more control … US home sales tumble 9.3% in December

Not so fast: Oprah Winfrey isn’t running for president in 2020, according to a Q&A published today in InStyle magazine. The billionaire media mogul recently sat down with the publication, saying that pursuing the office is not something that interests her, and she “doesn’t have the DNA for it.” Speculation about Winfrey’s possible run for the presidency has grown in recent weeks, driven largely by a speech she gave at the Golden Globes. Read the full interview.

Giving up control: Apple’s next major update of its mobile software will include an option that will enable owners of older iPhones to turn off a feature that slows the device to prevent aging batteries from shutting down. The free upgrade will be released this spring. The additional controls are meant to appease iPhone owners outraged since Apple acknowledged last month that its recent software updates had been secretly slowing down older iPhones when their batteries weakened. Read more.

Cutting back: Americans cut back their purchases of new homes in December as sales fell from November’s 10-year high. New-home sales skidded 9.3% last month to a seasonally adjusted annual rate of 625,000, the Commerce Department says. It was the biggest drop since August 2016. Sales are volatile from month to month, but 2017 was a strong year overall: New-home sales rose 14.1% from December 2016. The median price of a new home hit a record $335,400 in December, up 2.6% from a year earlier.