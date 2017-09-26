News roundup: O’Neal office building sells for $3.6M … New Orleans Pelicans sign deal with Coca-Cola … NCAA assistant basketball coaches among 10 facing charges in bribery scheme

Flipped: An 11,000-square-foot medical office building at 2077 O’Neal Lane, near Interstate 12, has sold for the second time in less than a year. Four Springs Capital Trust of New Jersey acquired the building for roughly $3.6 million—a deal the trust announced Monday. The building currently houses the physical rehabilitation facility for Ochsner Clinic Foundation. Documents filed with the East Baton Rouge Clerk of Court list the seller as 3B Development LLC, which bought the building in January for roughly $1.4 million.

Drink up: The New Orleans Pelicans have signed a seven-year agreement making New Orleans Coca-Cola Bottling Co. its exclusive soft drink partner. Terms of the deal were not disclosed. New Orleans Coca-Cola also partners with the New Orleans Saints.

Hoops scandal: Ten people—including four assistant basketball coaches—were arrested on federal corruption charges today after they were caught taking thousands of dollars in bribes to steer NBA-destined college stars toward certain sports agents and financial advisers, authorities said. The FBI has been investigating the criminal influence of money on coaches and players in the NCAA since 2015. The coaches were identified as Chuck Person of Auburn University, Emanuel Richardson of the University of Arizona, Tony Bland of USC and Lamont Evans of Oklahoma State. Among the six others charged were managers, financial advisers and the director of global sports marketing at Adidas. Read more from The Associated Press.