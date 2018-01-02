News roundup: OLOL Physician Group opens internal medicine clinic … Sen. Orrin Hatch announces he will not seek reelection … Last Frank Lloyd Wright designed house on market for $3.25M

Now open: Our Lady of the Lake Physician Group has opened an internal medicine clinic on O’Donovan Drive between Perkins Road and Hennessy Boulevard. The clinic offers comprehensive adult medicine services as well as preventive health care.

Hanging it up: Republican Sen. Orrin Hatch of Utah says he will not seek re-election after serving more than 40 years in the U.S. Senate. Hatch, 83, says he’s always been a fighter, “but every good fighter knows when to hang up the gloves.” He is the longest-serving Republican in the Senate and chairs the powerful Senate Finance Committee. Hatch was a major force in getting a tax overhaul through in December. His retirement opens the door for Republican Mitt Romney to run for his seat. Read more.

For sale: The last house designed by prolific architect Frank Lloyd Wright is on sale in Phoenix for $3.25 million, The Arizona Republic reports. The curvaceous 2,900-square-foot house—called the “Norman Lykes home” for the homeowner it was designed for—sits on the edge of the Phoenix Mountains Preserve. Its circle structure is reminiscent of New York’s Guggenheim Museum. Lloyd, who designed some 1,000 buildings worldwide, started designing the home in 1959, just before his death. It has round windows and walls to blend into the mountain it’s perched on. Read more.