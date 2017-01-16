News roundup: OLOL internal medicine and pediatric clinic returns to once-flooded Baker location … Noble buys Clayton Williams for $2.7B to grow in Permian shale formation … Samsung probe finds battery was main cause of Note 7 fires

Homeward bound: After a five-month hiatus because of the August flood, Our Lady of the Lake Physician Group Internal Medicine and Pediatrics Group in Baker has returned to its 6516 E. Myrtle Ave. location. The clinic took on roughly 10 inches of water in the flood, OLOL says in a news release. The facility underwent a full renovation, which included new flooring, furnishings, cabinetry and an expanded reception area for waiting patients. The clinic’s providers had been operating out of other OLOL Physician Group locations in Central and Zachary. Of the four OLOL Physician Group clinics affected by the August flood, the Baker facility is the first to return to full operations, OLOL says. The other clinics continue to operate out of temporary locations.

Shale sale: Noble Energy Inc. agreed to buy Clayton Williams Energy for $2.7 billion in stock and cash to expand in America’s hottest shale play. As Bloomberg reports, the combination of the two company’s operations will create the industry’s second-largest acreage position in the Southern Delaware Basin of the Permian shale formation, Noble says in a statement released today. The deal provides more than 4,200 drilling locations on about 120,000 net acres, with resources of over 2 billion barrels of oil equivalent, Noble says. The Permian has been a hot spot for deals because it’s one of the few areas in the world where producers managed to make a profit during the downturn. Bloomberg has the full story.

Hot battery: A Samsung Electronics Co. investigation into what caused some Galaxy Note 7 smartphones to catch fire has concluded that the battery was the main reason, a person familiar with the matter tells Reuters. The results of the investigation will likely be announced on Jan. 23, a day before Samsung announces detailed fourth-quarter earnings results, says the source, who was not authorized to speak publicly on the matter and declined to be identified. A Samsung spokesman also declined to comment. The world’s biggest smartphone maker is seeking to put behind it one of the biggest product safety failures in tech history as it prepares to launch the Galaxy S8, one of its flagship phones, sometime in the first half of this year. Investors and analysts say it is critical for Samsung to provide a convincing and detailed explanation about what went wrong with the Note 7 and how it will prevent such problems from recurring if it is to regain consumer trust. Read the full story.