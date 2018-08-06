News roundup: Oil fire put out at Baton Rouge paint shop … MoviePass changes policy in attempt to stay alive … Mattress Firm exploring bankruptcy

Smoky morning: Crews were called about 6 a.m. this morning after smoke was reported early this morning at the Sherwin Williams on Siegen Lane WBRZ-TV reports. Firefighters found discarded oily rags smoldering in a metal drum at the business. No injuries were reported, it is not known how the fire began. Read the full story.

Floundering: Short on cash, battered by investors and pronounced dead by critics recently, MoviePass will soon begin limiting customers to three movies a month, a major change from its current allowance of one a day, The Wall Street Journal reports. MoviePass Chief Executive Mitch Lowe said in an interview that the new policy, which takes effect Aug. 15, will reduce the company’s cash burn rate by more than 60% and make its attempted transition to profitability “more manageable.” Read the full story.

Bounced: Mattress Firm Inc, the largest U.S. mattress retailer, is considering a potential bankruptcy filing as it seeks ways to get out of costly store leases and shut some of its 3,000 locations that are losing money, Reuters reports. The deliberations make Mattress Firm the latest U.S. retailer struggling due to competition from e-commerce firms. Read the full story.