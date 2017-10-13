News roundup: Ogden Park Prowl rescheduled to December … Scientists will announce another gravitational wave discovery … Republican lawmaker from Indiana drafts bill to license professional journalists

Back on: Mid City’s Ogden Park Prowl is back on after being postponed last weekend due to Hurricane Nate fears. Organizers of the free neighborhood art hop announced on Facebook the event will now take place Dec. 2. The annual festival is a collection of houses, yards and businesses featuring arts, crafts, entertainment and food. Get more information.

Coming soon: Scientists from the LIGO-Virgo collaboration and other observatories will announce a new gravitational wave discovery at 9 a.m. Monday in Washington D.C. The press conference will be live streamed during the inaugural gravitational wave conference hosted by the LSU Department of Physics & Astronomy at Crowne Plaza Hotel. The livestreamed press conference will begin with an overview of new findings, followed by details from telescopes that work with the LIGO and Virgo Collaboration to study extreme events in the cosmos. Read more.

Nonstarter: In an attempt to make a point about tougher gun control laws, an Indiana state lawmaker has drafted a bill that would require police in his state to issue licenses to professional journalists, The Washington Post reports. Rep. Jim Lucas, a Republican from Seymour, had the measure drawn up earlier this year and said he may file it to drive home a point about his signature issue—gun rights. “If you’re OK licensing my Second Amendment right, what’s wrong with licensing your First Amendment right?” he asks. First Amendment experts say the bill is a nonstarter. Read more.

