News roundup: Ochsner, LWC launch apprenticeship program for nurses … Check out these 11 leadership books in 2018 … UPS sees record number of holiday returns

Workforce development: Ochsner Health System, in conjunction with the Louisiana Workforce Commission, has developed a new apprenticeship program for Licensed Practical Nurses. The 12-month Ochsner LPN Registered Apprenticeship Program is offered through Northshore Technical Community College. Upon completion, graduates earn an associates degree in practical nursing. The program is the result of a 2016 federal grant awarded to LWC to increase registered apprenticeship programs in Louisiana.

Turn the page: If you’re looking for a good book that might improve the way you work in 2018, The Washington Post has compiled a list of 11 titles coming in the first half of next year that should be on your reading list. The roundup features high profile names—such as former FBI director James B. Comey, who is releasing a book on leadership—and lesser-known authors whose books are worthwhile reads nonetheless. See the full list.

In the mail: UPS is on track to return a record number of packages this holiday shipping season, a sign that e-commerce purchases surged to new heights over the past month, Reuters reports. UPS says it handled more than 1 million returns to retailers daily in December, a pace expected to last into early January. Returns will likely peak at 1.4 million on Jan. 3, which would be a fifth consecutive annual record, up 8% from this year. Read more.