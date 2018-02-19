News roundup: Ochsner celebrates topping off of medical complex at the High Grove … BRAC accepting applications for new Diversity Star Award … Sysco acquires Louisiana food distribution company

Topping off: Ochsner and The Lemoine Company celebrated the “topping off” of Ochsner’s $100 million medical complex at the High Grove today. The five-story, 255,000-square-foot medical office building, 10-bed hospital and surgical center is situated on roughly 25 acres that is part of the High Grove development along Interstate 10, between Bluebonnet and Siegen Lane. The building will open in phases beginning in early 2019. Specialty care is expected to include cardiovascular and thoracic surgery, neurosurgery, pediatric subspecialties, and an Infusion Center, among others. The new location will also include imaging, lab, pharmacy and retail food services.

Seeking stars: The Baton Rouge Area Chamber has launched a new Diversity Star Award to spotlight and honor regional businesses that champion diversity and inclusion. The application period is open through Thursday, March 15. Winners will be chosen by the members of BRAC’s Diversity and Inclusion Committee. The award will be presented at BRAC’s diversity in business event to be held on Wednesday, May 9. Get complete details on criteria and make your application.

Taking over: Houston-based Sysco Corporation is acquiring Doerle Food Services, a Louisiana broadline distributor with approximately $250 million in annual sales. The terms of deal, which does not include Doerle Energy & Marine, have not been released. Headquartered in Broussard, Doerle was founded in 1950 and now services Oklahoma, Texas, Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi and Alabama. Sysco says it expects to retain the Doerle Food Services executive management team. Read more.