News roundup: North Baton Rouge warehouse sold for $675K … Raising Cane’s strikes $1M partnership with Southern University … Spam heists prompt Hawaiian retailers to put meat under lock and key

Off the market: A warehouse on Commerce Avenue, off South Choctaw Drive, has sold for $675,000. The seller is listed as Megmavin LLC. The property was bought by Benson Bagwell, who owns the neighboring recycling center, says Troy Daigle of NAI Latter & Blum-Donnie Jarreau. Diagle represented the seller. Colin Smith of Kurz & Hebert represented the buyer.

Sponsoring: Raising Cane’s has signed a $1 million partnership agreement with Southern University. The agreement includes sponsorship of the university’s marching band, an endowed academic scholarship and an athletics partnership. Raising Cane’s Founder and CEO Todd Graves says the sponsorship is a way for the company to deepen its commitment and support for the university. In a show of appreciation, the marching band will spell “Canes” during their on-field performance at their Nov. 4 home game.

Locked up: Businesses in Hawaii are putting cans of Spam under lock and key in response to the proliferation of shoplifters snatching the mystery meat, The Washington Post reports. The incidents are believed to be related to a black market for Spam that’s taking off in the state, says Tina Yamaki, president of the Retail Merchants of Hawaii. Spam has become a form of currency, particularly for drug addicts in need of quick cash. Read more.