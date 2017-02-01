News roundup: Nominations open for LSU 100 … IRS offers relief for flood impacted businesses, taxpayers … Jimmy John’s opens seventh Baton Rouge location on Essen

Looking for Tigers: Nominations for the annual LSU 100: Fastest Growing Tiger Businesses are now open. Since 2011, LSU has recognized and ranked successful companies that are led or owned by alumni. Hosted by LSU Executive Education, the program also functions as a forum for LSU graduates to share advice and lessons to the next generation of LSU entrepreneurs. To be eligible, companies must have been in business for five or more years as of Dec. 31, 2016; have revenues of $100,000 or more for the each calendar year from 2014 to 2016; and must be owned or led by an LSU graduate. A gala to honor the winners will be held on Oct. 5. Nominations and applications will be accepted through May 31. Get complete details and make your nominations. Read more about the last year’s honorees.

Help available: Capital Region businesses and taxpayers impacted by the August flood may qualify for special relief during tax season, the Internal Revenue Services announced today. The IRS says extended deadlines, waived penalties and expedited processing of requests are among the types of relief available. More information can be found online or by calling 866-562-5227. Federal disaster assistance funds are not considered taxable income for IRS Or Social Security purposes.

Now open: Jimmy John’s Gourmet Sandwiches has opened a new location at 4555 Essen Lane. Permits were pulled last year for the Illinois-based sandwich shop to construct a 1,398-square-foot restaurant on the Essen site, which is near Interstate 10. It’s the seventh restaurant for local franchisee Kyle Wilkinson. Founded in 1983, Jimmy John’s has more than 2,600 locations across 43 states.