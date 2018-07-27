News roundup: New subdivision in the works near Old Hammond and Airline highways … Restaurant Depot to open Baton Rouge facility next month … Cou-Yon’s listed as having best BBQ in Louisiana

Will you be my neighbor?: With plans to develop a 75-lot subdivision, local developers Brandon Dodson and Jonathan Starns of Lynn Levy Land Company have bought nearly 15 acres near Old Hammond and Airline highways for $1.4 million. Construction for the neighborhood, which will be similar to the nearby St. Regis, is expected to begin in the next three weeks and wrap up before the end of the year, weather permitting. Home sizes and price points have not yet been determined.

Something’s cooking: Restaurant Depot says it will open its 55,000-square-foot Baton Rouge facility at O’Neal Lane and Commercial Avenue on Aug. 8. The 42-year-old food wholesaler, which has operated in New Orleans for about eight years, announced plans for its first Baton Rouge location in March. The business will sell food, beverages, equipment and other supplies to churches, nonprofits, restaurants, caterers, delis, bars and others and is not open to the public.

Be best: Cou-yon’s Cajun Bar-B-Q in Port Allen has been named the best barbecue joint in Louisiana in a new listing of the best BBQ every state has to offer by Money. The publication partnered with Yelp on the list. All the businesses on this list are in the “BBQ” category on Yelp, and the “best” restaurants were identified using an algorithm that looks at the number of reviews and star rating for a business. Readers of 225 recently selected City Pork Deli & Charcuterie as having the Capital Region’s best BBQ. Cou-Yon’s finished fourth in the Best of 225 voting, with 9.3% of the vote.