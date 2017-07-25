News roundup: New restaurants moving into LSU Student Union … Taco Bell, Lyft enter ‘Taco Mode’ … 11 states sue EPA for delaying chemical plant safety rules

Have your pick: When LSU students return to campus this fall, they will have four new dining options in the student union to satisfy their cravings between before and after class: Build Pizza by Design, Create Chop’d & Wrap’d, Redstick EATS and The Big Squeezy, which announced plans to open a location on LSU’s campus earlier this summer. The new food options will bring a variety of fresh, local and health products to LSU, says Margot Carroll, assistant vice president of LSU Auxiliary Services. The Big Squeezy’s student union location is one of four new locations the juice bar plans to open in the coming months.

Munchies: Taco Bell is partnering with Lyft in a new venture that would allow passengers of the ridesharing service to request rides that incorporate a stop at a Taco Bell drive-through between 9 p.m. and 2 a.m. The New York Times reports the companies will test the option—which will appear as “Taco Mode” in the Lyft app—during the next two weeks around a Newport Beach, California, location, and plan to expand the program nationally next year. The new service is Taco Bell’s attempt to tap in the ridesharing trend, particularly with younger people carpooling with friends. Read more.

Taking it to court: A coalition of 11 states have sued the Trump administration for delaying new chemical plant safety rules from taking effect for at least two years. The Associated Press reports the group, led by New York Attorney General Eric Schneiderman, filed a petition for review by the U.S. Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia Circuit. The states say Environmental Protection Agency chief Scott Pruitt exceeded his legal authority by delaying the new Accidental Release Prevention Requirements until 2019. Louisiana is not a party to the lawsuit, but Schneiderman references the 2013 explosion of the Williams Olefins Plant in Geismar as one of several high-profile incidents that highlight the need to increase safety and security at U.S. chemical plants. Read more.