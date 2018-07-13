News roundup: New Orleans still among top US cities to visit … Winn-Dixie’s parent company donates 3.6 million meals … Nematodes invade Louisiana crops

Big Easy: New Orleans still ranks near the top of best U.S. cities to visit, according to readers Travel+Leisure. Described as “a foodie mecca,” New Orleans was named the No. 2 city in Travel+Leisure’s “Top 15 Cities in the U.S.” The publication’s readers rated cities on sights and landmarks, culture, cuisine, friendliness, shopping and overall value, among other metrics. Charleston, South Carolina, was named the No. 1 city for 2018. New Orleans was also in the No. 2 spot in Travel+Leisure’s “America’s Favorite Places” in 2017. Read the full list of top cities in 2018.

Customer contributions: Southeastern Grocers, the parent company Winn-Dixie, announced it is donating more than 3.6 million meals to Feeding America food banks throughout the Southeast. This donation is funded in part by the company’s recent hunger relief campaign, for which it raised $218,000 in stores from customer contributions.

Nematode invasion: The root-knot nematode, a pest that attacks soybean, sugarcane and sweet potato, has been found in Louisiana and poses a threat to the state’s crops, the Louisiana Department of Agriculture and Forestry announced today. This type of nematode was first discovered in Florida in 2001, but has been spreading to other areas during the last decade. The LSU AgCenter will begin a statewide nematode survey to determine what parts of the state the pest has invaded; LDAF is working with producers to reduce the spread of the nematode and monitor the situation. Read the full announcement.