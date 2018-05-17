News roundup: New Orleans pharmacy sues over medical marijuana permits … Kroger buys UK tech company to launch delivery service … YouTube to introduce streaming app next week

Turf war: An applicant for one of Louisiana’s nine medical marijuana pharmacy permits recently filed a lawsuit against the state Board of Pharmacy over its recent decision to pick the fourth-ranked choice for the license in the New Orleans region. The Associated Press reports that Rx Greenhouse is suing in Baton Rouge court to have the license that was awarded to H&W Drug Store vacated. The lawsuit says Rx Greenhouse was ranked first for the permit and should have received it. Rx Greenhouse attorney Alex Onstott tells WVUE-TV the filling also seeks to remove a demerit from the firm’s record that was reported when it was rejected for the license. H&W owner Ruston Henry declined to comment.



Making groceries: Kroger Co. is fighting back against Amazon.com’s move into supermarkets and Walmart’s growing online offerings through a deal with a U.K. online grocer, Bloomberg reports. Kroger, the country’s largest supermarket company, agreed to buy a stake in Ocado Group Plc and license their technology that helps grocers run automated warehouses and deliver food to customers’ doors. The deal is Ocado’s biggest yet, and it’s its first in the US. Amazon’s acquisition of Whole Foods Market Inc. last year generated waves in the $800 billion U.S. grocery industry, but digital offerings are still in their infancy. Ocado says only 1% or 2% of U.S. food spending comes from e-commerce. Kroger will become the exclusive user of Ocado’s technology in the U.S., and the companies say they’re working on identifying sites for three automated distribution centers this year and may open as many as 20 within three years. Read the full story.

Getting in tune: In a big move for Google, YouTube is rolling out a music streaming service on Tuesday to compete with the likes of Spotify and Apple Music, The Wall Street Journal reports. Like Spotify, there will be an ad-supported version of the service along with an ad-free premium version a $10 per month. People who already subscribe to Google Play Music will be switched over to YouTube’s premium service. YouTube says its music service will feature “thousands of playlists” and provide access to music videos. The changes also include a new mobile app and desktop player designed for music. See the full story.