News roundup: New music festival coming to Gonzales … Local real estate experts to headline LSU Breakfast to Business program … Southern Ag Center eyeing medical marijuana to treat serious diseases

Flambeau Fest: A new country and classic rock music festival is coming to Louisiana this fall. The first ever Flambeau Fest will be held at the Lamar Dixon Expo Center Oct. 7-8, the Associated Press reports. More than 25 artists, which have yet to be announced, will perform at the festival. Tickets will go on sale Monday, the same day the lineup is to be announced. Early-bird, pre-sale two-day tickets are $119, and general admission two-day tickets are $149. VIP tickets start at $319. The festival organizers will update the website with more details.

Breakfast break: Local real estate experts Tom Cook and Brian Andrews will head LSU’s quarterly Breakfast to Business program next week, providing insights and updates into the Baton Rouge real estate market. The event, slated for 7:30 a.m. next Tuesday at LSU’s Business Education Complex, will focus on the changing real estate dynamics in the region and across the country. Both Cook, an appraiser and owner of Cook, Moore and Associates, and Andrews, of LSU’s Real Estate Research institute, are regular speakers at the annual Baton Rouge TRENDS Conference. Registration is $25. Click here for more details.

Extracurricular: The Southern University Ag Center hopes to use its marijuana cultivation license to develop treatments for Cancer, HIV/AIDS, epilepsy and Crohn’s disease, among other illnesses, the school said today. The university was granted one of the state’s two licenses to grow medical marijuana, along with LSU. Both schools will partner with a private firm to handle the seed-to-sale operation. The program, authorized by the Legislature last year, provides a unique opportunity for the two schools to conduct research on the drug and its medical uses. Southern is currently reviewing seven applications from private firms who want to become the school’s partner, while LSU is awaiting a decision from its board to approve a partnership with Nevada-based GB Sciences Inc.