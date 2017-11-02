News roundup: Metro Council to hold special budget meeting Friday … Bregman, Harris join unique group of former Tiger athletes … Royal Dutch Shell cancels plan to close Convent refinery

Special meeting: The Metro Council will convene at 4 p.m. Friday for a special meeting to receive Mayor Sharon Weston Broome’s 2018 budget message. The council also will get the city-parish’s preliminary expense and capital budgets. A Wednesday, Nov. 8, public hearing will be held to discuss the items, which will be added to the agenda for the council’s Dec. 12 meeting. The Metro Council meets on the third floor of 222 St. Louis St.

League of their own: With their World Series win over the Los Angeles Dodgers Wednesday night, Houston Astros third baseman Alex Bregman and relief pitcher Will Harris are now part of an elite class of former LSU baseball players, SEC Country reports. The pair are the 13th and 14th former Tigers to play on a World Series-winning team. Bregman is the first Paul Mainieri-era LSU athlete to become a World Series champion. Read more.

Change of plans: Royal Dutch Shell has cancelled plans to permanently close its Convent oil refinery, Reuters reports. Shell intended to decommission the plant early next year as part of a plan to integrate it with the company’s Norco refinery. Now, Shell plans to extend production for at least another four to five years. A company spokesman was not available for comment today. Read more.