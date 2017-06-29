News roundup: Metro Council delays vote on proposed smoking ban until Aug. 9 … Baton Rouge nonprofits get Humana Foundation grants … PSC approves $872M Entergy power plant

Smouldering: Though it initially appeared to have the seven votes need to pass, a long-debated smoking ban at local casinos and bars was deferred by the Metro Council on Wednesday. The deferral until the council’s Aug. 9 meeting came after the council casted tie votes on measures that would have whether to kill or defer the proposal. Some council members expressed concerns about the logistics of enforcing the ban, which is opposed by Pinnacle Entertainment, the parent company of L’Auberge Casino & Hotel. In a statement, Smoke-free EBR says it is disappointed by the delay and will continue its efforts to get a local ordinance passed. The council also voted in favor of annexing land in and around Siegen Marketplace.

Better outcomes: The Humana Foundation has awarded $148,000 in grants to the Capital Area Human Services and the YMCA of Baton Rouge to improve community health and well-being. The Capital Area Human Services District’s peer-led Total Health Program aims to improve physical health outcomes, enhance well-being, and increase life expectancies for adults living with a serious mental illness. The program offers evidence-based wellness support groups, fitness classes, nutrition and health education, and smoking cessation. The YMCA’s Diabetes Prevention Program helps participants reduce their risk of developing type 2 diabetes. Baton Rouge is one of the communities Humana has identified for its Bold Gold initiative, which aims to make communities it serves 20% healthier by 2020.

Lit up: Entergy Louisiana has received approval to build an $872 million power plant fired by natural gas. The Associated Press reports construction of the plant is expected to begin next year in Westlake, near Lake Charles. The company says in a news release that the 994-megawatt combined-cycle plant should be in service by June 2020, and is expected to save customers between $1.3 billion and $2 billion over the next 30 years. Savings will include lower dependence on aging, less efficient plants, and avoiding about $600 million in transmission projects that would otherwise be needed in the area. The state Public Service Commission approved the project Wednesday.