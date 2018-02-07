News roundup: Mavis Staples to headline 2018 Baton Rouge Blues Festival … Minimum age for exotic dancers at issue in US appeals court … Cox expands Business Security Solutions to Baton Rouge market

Music and dance: Legendary singer Mavis Staples will headline this year’s Baton Rouge Blues Festival when it returns to downtown on the weekend of April 14-15. The Baton Rouge Blues Foundation announced the lineup of artists who will take the stages at and around Repentance Park and Galvez Plaza late Tuesday. Other performers will include Kenny Neal & The Neal Family Band, The James Hunter Six, Chris Thomas King, Marcia Ball, Samantha Fish, Tyree Neal, Troy Turner and Quiana Lynell, among many more. The festival is free to attend, but VIP tickets are also available for $200. Each VIP pass includes complimentary food, beverages, private bars and bathrooms and exclusive areas to take in the festival. See the full lineup and get VIP tickets.

Under review: Lawyers for Louisiana officials were set to go before a federal appeals court today in hopes of reviving a 2016 law establishing a minimum age of 21 for exotic dancers. A three-judge panel of the 5th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals was to hear arguments in a lawsuit brought by three women—ages 18, 19 and 20—claiming the law caused them economic hardship and violated their freedom of expression. Read more.

Added protection: Cox has expanded Cox Business Security Solutions to the Baton Rouge market. The company is offering video detection and surveillance systems that allow business owners to remotely protect their businesses via smartphone, tablet or desktop computer. Detection and surveillance packages start at $39.99 a month. Get more information.