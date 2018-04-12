News roundup: Mavis Staples’ Baton Rouge Blues Festival performance canceled … Feds make multi-state bust in Ascension Parish … Looks like Louisiana won’t go smoke-free this year

Singing the blues: Mavis Staples, the scheduled headliner at this weekend’s Baton Rouge Blues Festival, has canceled her performance following the death of her sister Yvonne Staples, organizers announced today. Staples was scheduled to perform at 8:15 p.m. on Saturday in Repentance Park. A replacement has not been announced. Other changes include the cancellation of both Bobby Powell and Hezekiah and the Houserockers due to unforeseen circumstances. Powell was scheduled to perform at 1:45 p.m. Saturday on the Soul of BR Stage. DJ Swamp Boogie will perform in his spot.The festival will move forward rain or shine, organizers say. Get more information.

Across state lines: Eight people are facing federal drugs and weapons charges following an investigation into a multi-state methamphetamine drug organization. United States Attorney Brandon Fremin says the charges, which span from September 2014 through December 2016, include conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine throughout Ascension Parish. Fremin unsealed a federal indictment against the individuals today. If convicted, each defendant faces significant incarceration, fines, restitution, forfeiture, and supervised release following incarceration. See the list of individuals charged in the indictment.

Up in smoke: The Smoke-Free Louisiana Coalition says it’s disappointed that Rep. Dustin Miller, D-Opelousas, has voluntarily deferred his bill to make all Louisiana workplaces smoke free. Miller’s proposal was before the House Committee on Health and Welfare today. It’s unclear why the representative pulled the bill. The push for statewide smoke-free legislation is being spearheaded by the Coalition for a Tobacco-Free Louisiana and its Smoke-Free Louisiana Campaign.