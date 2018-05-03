News roundup: Marucci named a supplier of national softball programs … BRCC pharmacy technician training program earns accreditation … Ochsner close on deal for Shreveport, Monroe hospitals

Up to bat: Marucci Sports has become a supplier of the USA Softball Women’s National Team and Junior Women’s National Team programs. The Baton Rouge-based company’s line includes gloves, bats, batting gloves, bag and other softball-related apparel. The addition to the program’s supplier pool was announced yesterday by USA Softball, the sport’s national governing body.

Making the grade: The pharmacy technician training program at Baton Rouge Community College has been accredited through 2020 from the Pharmacy Technician Accreditation Commission. The accreditation allows students to become certified in the field, as well the opportunity to become employed as a pharmacy technician in any state, says BRCC Chancellor Larissa Littleton-Steib. The program prepares students for employment in pharmacies, hospitals and related locations as entry-level pharmacy technicians and meets the requirements of the Louisiana State Board of Pharmacy.

Seal the deal: Ochsner Health System could close on a deal to take over the Shreveport and Monroe safety-net hospitals in a month, KTBS Channel 3 reports. Negotiations between Gov. John Bel Edwards’ administration, Ochsner and the LSU System continue as health care in the state faces looming funding threats due to budget challenges. The Shreveport and Monroe hospitals are among nine around the state that treat people with little or no health insurance.