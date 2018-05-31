News roundup: Manuel Builders opening soon at Towne Center … Starmount Life Insurance giving away grants to public school teachers … New petrochemical safety management company sets up at LBTC

New kid on the block: Home construction company Manuel Builders says it will open a new design center at Towne Center on Tuesday, June 12. The center will showcase a mix of traditional designs and the latest trends for homes, including a full-scale kitchen and master bathroom. The center will be open 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Thursday, with appointments available on Fridays.



School supplies: Baton Rouge-based Starmount Life Insurance and its parent company Unum are awarding 10 East Baton Rouge Parish public school teachers with $1,000 grants this summer to help pay for supplies and “boost next year’s lesson plans,” according to a news release. The company’s new Strong Schools Grant program is accepting grant applications from first through fifth-grade teachers through July 15. Applicants will be judged on innovation, creativity and the potential to positively influence students. Get complete details.



Safe startup: Safety management solutions firm Bear Process Safety is the newest tenant at the Louisiana Business and Technology Center, located at LSU Innovation Park. Bear Process creates programs to keep petrochemical plant employees safe and provides auditing services to determine if companies are in line with OSHA standards. BPS President and CEO Adam Beary says the move to LBTC will help the young company better reach clients.