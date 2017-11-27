News roundup: Majority of small business owners skeptical of GOP tax plan, poll finds … Suit seeks to stop Trump from naming acting director of CFPB … Times Inc. sells for $3B to media company backed by Koch brothers

The survey says: A new poll from Businesses for Responsible Tax Reform shows 51% of small business owners oppose the GOP-authored plan for overhauling taxes, while 34% support it, McClatchy reports. About 52% of those surveyed say current proposals favor large corporations over small businesses. The survey of 794 small business owners was conducted nationwide through automated telephone interviews on Nov. 17 and 18. North Carolina-based Public Policy Polling, which conducted the study, has a reputation for being sympathetic to left-leaning groups. See the full survey results

Tug of war: The Consumer Financial Protection Bureau is now at the center of a legal fight over who will lead it. Both departing director Richard Cordray—an appointee of former President Barack Obama who has been criticized as being too aggressive—and the White House have named interim leaders for the agency created after the 2008 financial crisis. Now Leandra English, whom Cordray elevated to be interim director, has filed lawsuit to block White House budget director Mick Mulvaney from taking over the bureau, as President Donald Trump wants. Read more.

Making headlines: A long chapter in media history came to an unlikely close on Sunday night with a sale agreement for Time Inc., the publisher of once-prestigious magazine titles including Time, Sports Illustrated and People, The New York Times reports. The Meredith Corp., which owns Family Circle and Better Homes and Gardens, among others, agreed to purchase Time Inc. in a cash deal valued at nearly $3 billion. The deal was made possible by an infusion of $650 million from Charles G. and David H. Koch, the billionaire brothers known for using their wealth and political connections to advance conservative causes. Read more.