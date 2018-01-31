News roundup: Lubricity Labs up for beauty award … Judge refuses request to temporarily halt construction of Bayou Bridge Pipeline … Bitcoin is having its worst month in 3 years

In the spotlight: Lubricity Labs, the Baton Rouge-based hair care line—designed to reduce frizz—is being considered for a Cosmetic Executive Women Indie Beauty Award. Finalists will be announced in April with winners presented at a luncheon in New York City on May 18. Lubricity Labs founder Boyce Clark will introduce the product at the CEW 2018 Beauty Awards Demo on March 1 in New York City. The event features national media outlets, beauty industry influencers and executives from major brands like L’Oreal USA, Procter & Gamble, and Bare Minerals.

Rejected: Environmental groups challenging the Bayou Bridge Pipeline suffered a legal setback Tuesday when a federal judge refused to halt construction of the oil pipeline through a south Louisiana river swamp. U.S. District Judge Shelly Dick denied the groups’ request for a temporary restraining order to suspended pipeline construction in the Atchafalaya Basin pending a hearing next week. Environmental groups sued the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers on Jan. 11, accusing the Corps of violating the Clean Water Act and other environmental laws when it approved the pipeline’s permit in December. Read more.

Total dud: Bitcoin gripped the investing world in 2017, minting new millionaires and sparking a pivot to blockchain technology. But, as The Wall Street Journal reports, 2018 has been a total dud for the cryptocurrency so far. The price of bitcoin is down by about 30% in January, making the currency on pace for its worst monthly drop in three years. While it’s been known to lose over a quarter of its market value in the span of a day, the plunge is noteworthy as declines have typically been short lived. Read more.