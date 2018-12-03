News roundup: LSU researchers’ bendable concrete close to mass production … Shell agrees to set short-term caps on carbon emissions … Po-Boy Express on Florida moves into new building

Flex: Researchers at LSU are close to bringing bendable concrete material to mass adoption, producing a cost-effective substance that utilizes readily available ingredients, LSU announced today. The concrete, called Trans-SET, is a collaborative partnership between nine major institutions and two community colleges, led by LSU, and was established to address the accelerated deterioration of transportation infrastructure through “cutting-edge technologies, novel materials, and innovative construction management processes. Read the full announcement.

Shelling out: Energy giant Royal Dutch Shell has agreed to set short-term goals for reducing carbon emissions that will be linked to executive pay. The decision, announced today, comes after pressure from institutional investors, who said urgency was needed to fight climate change and protect the value of their holdings. Shell says it will set the targets for rolling three- or five-year periods beginning in 2020. The move supplements Shell’s long-term goals, which call for the company to reduce its carbon footprint by 20% by 2035 and 50% by 2050. Read the full story.

New digs: Po-Boy Express, which has five Baton Rouge locations, moved in October from its first location, opened in 1992 on Florida Boulevard near Sharp Road, into a new building next door, says owner Said Ismail. Po-Boy Express was named Baton Rouge’s Best Po-Boy by 225 three years in a row.