News roundup: LSU researchers awarded $7.5M to address risk in offshore oil and gas operations … Baton Rouge General opens clinic specializing in senior care … Franken announces resignation

Grant awards: Two LSU Petroleum Engineering faculty members have received more than $7.5 million in grants for projects to address systemic risk in offshore oil and gas operations, the university announced today. Wesley Williams, a professional in residence, received about $4.9 million for a research project he is conducting in cooperation with Texas A&M and Weatherford. Associate Professor Mileva Radonjic received approximately $2.6 million for a project she is conducting with the University of Pittsburgh, the University of Texas at Austin, and SINTEF, a research company in Norway. Read more.

Senior care: Baton Rouge General Medical Center has opened a new clinic offering specialized care for seniors. Located in Medical Tower 2 on the hospital’s Bluebonnet campus, the clinic’s primary focus is improving the health of adults 65 and older. Internists at the clinic diagnose, treat and manage chronic and complex conditions in addition to providing palliative care.

Stepping down: Minnesota Sen. Al Franken says he will resign from Congress in the coming weeks following a wave of sexual misconduct allegations and the collapse of support from his Democratic colleagues. Franken quit just a day after new allegations brought the number of women alleging misconduct by him to at least eight. On Wednesday, one woman said he forcibly tried to kiss her in 2006, an accusation he vehemently denied. Hours later, another woman said Franken inappropriately squeezed “a handful of flesh” on her waist while posing for a photo with her in 2009.