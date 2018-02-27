News roundup: LSU to pay New Mexico Lobos $1.6M for 2022 non-conference game … Shipt to begin Target delivery service in Baton Rouge … Lamar Advertising reports net revenue of $1.54B in 2017

On the gridiron: LSU will pay the New Mexico Lobos $1.6 million for a non-conference football game in 2022, FBSchedules.com reports, citing a public records request. The SEC-MountainWest game will be played at Tiger Stadium. It will be the first matchup between the two teams. New Mexico is the first scheduled non-conference opponent for LSU’s 2022 season. Read more.

Out for delivery: Shipt will begin offering same-day delivery service of groceries and household products from Target stores in the Baton Rouge area on Tuesday, March 13, the companies announced today. Shipt is a membership-based delivery company which Target acquired in December for $550 million. An annual membership cost $99, but customers who sign up prior to the launch date can purchase a membership for $49. The service also will be rolled out in New Orleans, Lafayette and Shreveport. Read more.

Dollars and cents: Baton Rouge-based Lamar Advertising Co. says its net revenues rose to $1.54 billion in 2017, up from $1.50 billion in 2016, according to the company’s latest quarterly and yearly financial report. For the fourth quarter of 2017, the company saw its net income rise to $87.2 million, or 88 cents per diluted share, compared to $80.5 million, or 81 cents per diluted share, for same period in 2016. Net revenues were up to $398.5 million in the fourth quarter from $386.7 million for the same quarter in 2016. Read more.

Capitol Views will return on Wednesday when the Louisiana Legislature reconvenes.