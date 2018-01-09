News roundup: LSU online programs recognized in national ranking … Restore the Mississippi River Delta director to testify before Senate committee … Democrats clear key hurdle in effort to overturn FCC net neutrality vote

On the list: LSU is once again receiving high marks for online degree programs in business and construction management. US News and World Report ranks the LSU Online MS in construction management program No. 12 among public colleges and universities and No. 16 overall in the 2018 Best Online Programs. The LSU Online Flores MBA program is ranked No. 41 among public colleges and universities and No. 51 overall. Read more.

Testifying: Steve Cochran, director of Restore the Mississippi River Delta, will testify before the Senate Environment and Public Works Committee on Wednesday during a hearing on the reauthorization of Water Resources Development Act. Cochran will speak about the urgency of coastal restoration and efforts to reduce flood risk in Louisiana through the implementation of the Coastal Master Plan. The hearing, which begins at 10 a.m., will be livestreamed on the Senate EPW Committee website.

Next steps: Senate Democrats led by Edward J. Markey of Massachusetts have amassed 40 co-sponsors for a congressional measure that, if successful, would invalidate the FCC’s recent vote to end net neutrality, The Washington Post reports. The lawmakers passed a critical 30-member threshold allowing them to use the Congressional Review Act in an attempt to overrule the FCC decision. Clearing that hurdle paves the way for a full vote on the Senate floor, potentially forcing every senator to take a position on the FCC’s rollback of the net neutrality rules. Read more.