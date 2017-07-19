News roundup: LSU joins other universities in effort to save wild tigers … United launching experiment to get passengers to switch overbooked flights … Americans want Republicans and Democrats to work together on health care reform

In the wild: LSU is working with other Tiger-mascot universities—Clemson University, University of Missouri, and Auburn University—to save dwindling worldwide wild tiger populations. The four universities have formed the U.S. Tiger University Consortium, which is named for the mascot the universities share. Clemson University President James P. Clements, who also serves on the Global Tiger Initiative Council, initiated the consortium, which will continue the council’s work to increase populations of wild tigers. The consortium will focus on several avenues to achieve its goal, including supporting the decision of conservation professionals with evidence-based decision making. Read more.

Trying out: United Airlines improved its operations in the second quarter after a viral recording of a passenger being dragged off a plane hurt its reputation. But USA Today reports the carrier plans more changes in the coming months to prevent the recurrence of a similar marketing disaster. United says it will launch an experiment encouraging passengers to change flights a few days in advance on planes expected to be full. The experiment will start small, involving about 50 passengers, but may expand if successful. United will also revamp its social media team during the next quarter, enabling the large company to more quickly respond to events, CEO Oscar Munoz says. Read more.

Open to talk: Americans overwhelmingly want lawmakers of both parties to work out health care changes, with only 13% supporting Republican moves to repeal “Obamacare” absent a replacement, according to a new survey from the Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research. Although a deep partisan divide endures over the 2010 Affordable Care Act, people aren’t so far apart on what policymakers should try next. In the poll, 8 in 10 said Republicans should approach Democrats with an offer to negotiate if the current GOP overhaul effort fails, rather than sticking with their own “repeal and replace” campaign of the past seven years. And nearly 9 in 10 said Democrats should take Republicans up on such an offer. Read more.