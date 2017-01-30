News roundup: LSU get $1.5M grant to build Industrial Assessment Center … Obama breaks silence, issues statement supporting protesters … Capacity of US natural gas power plants expected to grow

Centerfold: LSU is one of just 27 universities across the nation being awarded grant funds from the U.S. Department of Energy to build and operate Industrial Assessment Centers. LSU says its center will provide training to undergraduate and graduate engineering students in manufacturing processes, energy assessment procedures and energy management systems. The IAC at LSU will enable students to perform on-site assessments of small and medium-sized manufacturing businesses with the help of engineering faculty. LSU will receive about $1.5 million over five years in the form of cooperative agreements that are subject to congressional approval. Read more.

From 44: Former President Barack Obama today praised protesters who amassed across the country in opposition to President Donald Trump’s immigration orders, breaking his silence on political issues for the first time since leaving office. The Associated Press reports a spokesman for Obama says the former president “fundamentally disagrees with the notion of discriminating against individuals because of their faith or religion.” A statement issued by the spokesman also says Obama is “heartened” by the amount of engagement taking place in U.S. communities. Read the full story.

Powering up: The U.S. Department of Energy expects the capacity of natural gas-fired power plants to grow over the next two years, despite rising costs of natural gas, FuelFix.com reports. The use of natural gas to generate electricity continues to grow while the use of coal declines, as it has over the past five years, the department says. Low natural gas prices in 2016 and federal environmental regulations meant to curb emissions from coal-fired power plants have driven the country’s shift to natural-gas. Most of the nation’s new natural gas-fired power plants are being constructed in Texas and the Mid-Atlantic states, where the country’s biggest natural gas shale plays are. Read the full story.