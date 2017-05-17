News roundup: LSU exploring new food options, sports bar at Tiger Stadium … Industry seeks diversification after oil and gas downturn … New Orleans takes down third Confederate monument

Food and drink: LSU officials are exploring plans to give football fans more food options at Tiger Stadium. LSU Deputy Director of Athletics Eddie Nunez says plans are in the early stages to incorporate a food court and sports bar at the stadium. The sports bar will not be the university’s version of Walk-On’s Bistreaux & Bar, he says, but it would be a part of a new concession era at Tiger Stadium. Earlier this year, Daily Report broke news that LSU was aggressively pursuing plans to have a beer garden in place inside the stadium by this fall. Nunez says those plans are still in the works and details are being worked out.

New avenues: Industry officials convened in Houma on Tuesday for a meeting of the South Central Industrial Association to discuss the downturn in oil and gas projects, and the possibility of diversifying companies to reach new markets such as government and renewable energy. As The Courier reports, Gulf Island Fabrication President and CEO Kirk Meche said less of his company’s revenue will come from the exploration and production of oil and gas. Meche added the company only expects to get about 8% of its revenue from exploration and production this year, down from 84% in 2016 and 97% in 2011. As such, Meche said the company—which hasn’t picked up any new debt during the downtown—is seeking to diversify into petrochemical, government, renewable energy and inland marine market sectors. Read more.

Off the pedestal: A third Confederate monument was taken down in New Orleans early this morning. The Associated Press reports workers removed the monument to Gen. P.G.T. Beauregard shortly after 3 a.m. The city has already taken down a statue of the Confederacy’s only president, Jefferson Davis, and a memorial to a white rebellion against a biracial Reconstruction-era government in the city. The process has drawn opponents, who say the works are a way to remember and honor history. More recently, lawmakers in the Louisiana House backed a proposal aimed at keeping cities from removing Confederate monuments in a controversial vote Monday that black lawmakers derided as “divisive” and “offensive.” Read more.