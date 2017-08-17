News roundup: LSU Alumni Association unveiling renovated Cook Hotel … Louisiana will observe Voter Registration Week … Tulane basketball team safe after Barcelona terror attack

Completed: The LSU Alumni Association will unveil a $3.2 million renovation to The Cook Hotel on Wednesday, Aug. 23. Four and half months of work to renovate and upgrade the 129-room hotel was completed on July 1. The 16-year-old hotel now features custom-made hardwood furniture, stainless steel appliances, granite countertops, an upgraded fitness center and other amenities. Two new room types also will be introduced: The Cook Executive Suite, with two bedrooms and three bathrooms; and two Studio King rooms, which were added on the second floor. Get more information.

Get registered: Louisiana will observe Voter Registration Week next week in an effort to get unregistered voters signed up. Residents can register to vote in person at their parish Registrar of Voters Office, when they apply for or renew their driver’s license, while obtaining services at public assistance agencies and Armed Forces recruitment offices, or through a secure online portal. Citizens also can download, print, and mail the form. The next regularly scheduled election in Louisiana is on Oct. 14.

Unharmed: Members of Tulane’s basketball team traveling in Barcelona, Spain are safe after a terror attack took place there earlier today. Sports Illustrated reports Tulane, in addition to teams from Arizona, Oregon State, and Clemson, are in the midst of European preseason tours and playing exhibition games. At least 13 people are dead and 50 injured after a van struck pedestrians in a crowded area. Police have deemed the incident an act of terrorism. Read more from Sports Illustrated.